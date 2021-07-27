Rollins Financial Grows Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Rollins Financial grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,016,000 after purchasing an additional 381,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,709. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.81.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.