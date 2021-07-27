Rollins (ROL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Rollins to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

