Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.29.

RROTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of RROTF opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Roots has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Analyst Recommendations for Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.