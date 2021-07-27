Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.29.

RROTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of RROTF opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Roots has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

