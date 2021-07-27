Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,107 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,393 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 393,215 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

