Royal Bank of Canada Buys 45,656 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

FTSD opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.