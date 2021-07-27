Royal Bank of Canada Cuts LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target to $37.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

LTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

