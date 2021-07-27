Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.93. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $85.94.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

