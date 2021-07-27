Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 5.02% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

