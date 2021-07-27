Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

