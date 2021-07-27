Royal Bank of Canada Sells 160,309 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,309 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after buying an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after buying an additional 325,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $201,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

