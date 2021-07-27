Royal Mail plc (RMG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on September 6th

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 523.58 ($6.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,750.24. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 160.05 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, May 21st. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

