RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65.

Get RPM International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.78.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.