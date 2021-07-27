Ryo Currency Price Tops $0.0330 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $1,164.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,958.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,256.33 or 0.05944220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $491.16 or 0.01293954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00350545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00126896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.96 or 0.00571581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.57 or 0.00341345 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.26 or 0.00264127 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,402,701 coins and its circulating supply is 31,285,389 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

