Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

NYSE:SAFE opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $88.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.56.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.