SafeInsure Hits Market Capitalization of $164,164.17 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $164,164.17 and $107.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00021707 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001561 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,186,973 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

