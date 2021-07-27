Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.61.

In related news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

