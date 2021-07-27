SageGuard Financial Group LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

