SageGuard Financial Group LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 67,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Argus increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

