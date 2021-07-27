Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 6,000 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,770.83 ($101.53).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

