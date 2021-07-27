Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.81. 66,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 346,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.
STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.11 million and a P/E ratio of 56.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.16.
In other news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 61,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$142,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$370,304.60. Also, Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,937,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,813,487. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,454 shares of company stock valued at $73,068.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
