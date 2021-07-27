Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFO. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $1,785,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,341,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,633,000 after acquiring an additional 865,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

NYSE:INFO traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.97. 34,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.94. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.