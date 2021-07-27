Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 609 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 31,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paul John Balson lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.11. The stock had a trading volume of 96,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,626. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $239.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

