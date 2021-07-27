Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 883 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of RYT stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.50. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,179. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $200.05 and a 12-month high of $295.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.74.

