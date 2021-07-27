Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $585.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $585.00 and last traded at $585.00, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $571.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

