Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives $61.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

