Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OVV opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.