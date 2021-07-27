Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TACA. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trepont Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Trepont Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.