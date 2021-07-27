Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $611,000 in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PetroChina by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PetroChina by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in PetroChina by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 35,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.51. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.