Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $670,000 Investment in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XL shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of XL Fleet stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $953.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

