Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 40.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 174,956 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $857,000.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

