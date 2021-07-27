Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,148.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 990,043 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 762,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,953,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,930,000 after acquiring an additional 479,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RAMP opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

