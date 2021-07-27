Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 86.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,008 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $841,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13,469.5% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 53,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,878 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.36 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

