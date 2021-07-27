Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in MSCI by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $575.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $580.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.94.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

