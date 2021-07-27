Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

