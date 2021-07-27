Scotiabank Lowers First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$51.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on First National Financial in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.17.

TSE FN traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$50.27. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$30.54 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$336.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.3600003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.91 per share, with a total value of C$200,076.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,541,782 shares in the company, valued at C$383,952,121.62.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

