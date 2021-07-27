Scrypta Achieves Market Cap of $168,613.75 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 65.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $168,613.75 and approximately $42.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00021707 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001561 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,509,755 coins and its circulating supply is 17,709,755 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

