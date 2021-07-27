Sealed Air (SEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sealed Air to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SEE opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.33. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

