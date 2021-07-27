SEGRO (SEGXF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SEGRO (OTCMKTS: SEGXF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2021 – SEGRO was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.70 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – SEGRO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/21/2021 – SEGRO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

7/7/2021 – SEGRO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/9/2021 – SEGRO is now covered by analysts at Cheuvreux. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF remained flat at $$16.70 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 906. SEGRO Plc has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.