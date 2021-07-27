Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.99.

NYSE WTTR opened at $5.91 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $615.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.83.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,003 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Select Energy Services by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 176,866 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

