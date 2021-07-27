Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,749.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,749 ($35.92) and last traded at GBX 2,742 ($35.82), with a volume of 110217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,732 ($35.69).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,554.97. The stock has a market cap of £6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a GBX 60.95 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other news, insider James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total transaction of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.