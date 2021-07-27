Shopping Market Capitalization Reaches $28.56 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.58 or 0.00083646 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $28.56 million and $721,732.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00104261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00130835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,473.67 or 0.99766303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.46 or 0.00824575 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 933,795 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.