Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cranswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,990 ($52.13).

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 4,092 ($53.46) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,007.30. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.30. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, insider Tim Smith bought 2,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,073 ($53.21) per share, with a total value of £81,460 ($106,428.01). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total value of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

