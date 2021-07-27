Short Interest in Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Decreases By 99.9%

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,304,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DKAM remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 68,554,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,612,694. Drinks Americas has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Drinks Americas alerts:

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings Ltd. develops, produces markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by J. Patrick Kenny in September 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Drinks Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drinks Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.