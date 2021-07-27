Short Interest in Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Drops By 88.3%

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the June 30th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fast Track Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Tuesday. 51,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,641. Fast Track Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile

Fast Track Solutions Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to affect an asset acquisition, merger, exchange of capital stock, or other business combination with a domestic or foreign business. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and manufacturing vertical axis wind turbine systems.

