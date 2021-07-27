Short Interest in Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Drops By 88.3%

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the June 30th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Fast Track Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Tuesday. 51,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,641. Fast Track Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.25.
Fast Track Solutions Company Profile
