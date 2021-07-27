Short Interest in Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) Drops By 95.4%

Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the June 30th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,505,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Image Protect stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,243,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,578,266. Image Protect has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
Image Protect Company Profile
