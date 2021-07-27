Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Grows By 1,125.0%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of KPELY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.06. Keppel has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88.

Get Keppel alerts:

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.