Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Grows By 1,125.0%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of KPELY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.06. Keppel has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88.
About Keppel
