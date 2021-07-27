Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Declines By 93.1%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the June 30th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,049,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LLKKF remained flat at $$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 466,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,577. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

About Lake Resources

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

