Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Declines By 93.1%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the June 30th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,049,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LLKKF remained flat at $$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 466,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,577. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
About Lake Resources
