Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Drops By 92.5%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NINOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
NINOY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. 7,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,141. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. Nikon has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Nikon
Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
