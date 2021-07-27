Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Decreases By 85.7%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,793. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.64. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPHY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

