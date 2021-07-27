Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Rises By 1,400.0%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of SHCAY opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.38. Sharp has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.22.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

